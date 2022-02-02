MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — My MCHD Health Check is the newest technology introduced by the Mobile County Health Department to provide quick and easy access to information of public interest.

According to a press release from MCHD, the app will serve as, “a new way for the health department to connect with Mobile County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.”

The app was developed by ThePublicHealthApp.com and gives access to:

COVID-19 Resources

News/Events

Health Centers

Family Health

Medical Services

Healthy Living

Contact Us

ThePublicHealthApp.org has developed multiple different apps for health departments over the years. They work with OCV, LLC, who has over 500 apps currently available in the app store.

The new MCHD app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by clicking here.