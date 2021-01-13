MCHD holding COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday for eligible participants

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccine event on Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Mobile Cruise Terminal, 201 South Water St.

The health department advises to not call the cruise terminal for additional information.

At this time, COVID-19 vaccine will only be available for:

· Individuals 75 years of age and older (8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

· Healthcare workers (1:30 to 8 p.m.)

· First-responders (1:30 to 8 p.m.)

One thousand doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available to these priority groups on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments will be taken, and this is not a drive-through event.

If you meet the criteria for vaccination and plan to attend, please follow these guidelines.

· Bring valid identification.

· Wear a face mask and socially distance.

· Bring a writing pen and a hard surface to write on.

· Consider bringing water and snacks with you—wait times could be long.

· Be kind to staff and others!

There is a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine nationwide. Until further notice, any available vaccine appointments must be made through the ADPH COVID-19 Scheduling Hotline at 1-855-566-5333.

Paperwork required prior to COVID-19 vaccination at MCHD can be downloaded here.

MCHD Notice of Privacy Practices is available here.

LATEST STORIES