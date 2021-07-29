MCHD health officer releases statement on local COVID-19 case uptick

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II released the following statement in response to the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in our area.
“Our community and medical teams did a great job containing COVID-19 transmission from
February through May. We had extremely high numbers in January and began heading in the right
direction once the vaccine became available. The elderly community’s response to vaccinations
has been great but those younger than 65, particularly those 50 years of age and younger, has been
disappointing.
As COVID-19 activity increases (two months ago the percentage of positive tests was 3% and
we are now at approximately 20%), MCHD encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated as soon
as possible. Studies show that fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to spread the virus to
others, even if they do get COVID-19.
Additionally, MCHD highly recommends wearing a mask when with individuals outside of yourDr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County
immediate household. We need to halt disease transmission once again with masking and
distancing as we encourage unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated to protect our families,
friends, and community. These layers of protection will help break the vicious cycle and mutation
of COVID-19 in our communities. Together, we can stop COVID-19.”