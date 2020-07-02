MCHD Health Officer issues mandatory face-covering health order to unincorporated areas of Mobile County

RELEASE FROM THE MOBILE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

MOBILE, Alabama – Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II has issued a health order making the wearing of face coverings in public places in unincorporated, non-policed areas of Mobile County mandatory in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The State Health Officer has given his approval for Dr. Eichold to issue this order and it is supported by the Mobile Unified Command. It goes into effective on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 5 p.m.

“In an effort to work with a similar order issued by the City of Mobile that goes into effect on Friday, we are issuing this health order,” said Dr. Eichold. “We are hoping all municipalities across Mobile County will join this effort.”

Earlier this week, all 11 mayors of cities in Mobile County contributed to a letter of support to the Unified Command and for its efforts to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the Mobile County Health Department, the Unified Command includes representatives from Mobile County and the City of Mobile.

“The threat of COVID-19 remains high and we must do everything we can to limit its spread,” Dr. Eichold said. “Until we have a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19, the best weapons we have are wearing face coverings, maintaining a social distance of 6 feet, cleaning high-contact surfaces while also keeping our hands clean.”

A face covering is defined as a device to cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva or other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing, or other intentional or involuntary action. Medical-grade masks are not required and are, in fact, discouraged for use under this order.

Read the full order below:

