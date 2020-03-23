MCHD gives an update on COVID-19 outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department gave an update on the COVID-19 outbreak Monday afternoon.

MCHD said it is only testing people who have COVID-19 symptoms. Greater Mobile Urgent Care is testing. Call 251-633-0123 and hit the pound key to give your insurance information.

The state is working to get more access to get swabs that can be used for testing.

MCHD says if you are in a high-risk group, stay at home and practice social distancing, meaning staying six feet away from other people.

“If we can slow down and slow the spread of the virus, we can keep from overwhelming our hospitals,” Dr. Rendi Murphree said.

Murphree said child care facilities and daycares must abide by the rule of 12, meaning if a daycare has multiple rooms with closed doors, you can have 11 children and a teacher or an aid in one confined space, and another 11 children and a teacher or an aid in another confined space.

Schools and colleges are prohibited from in-person instruction.

MCHD does not have the staff to keep all of the WIC locations open. They have consolidated the services. Call 251-690-8829 for more information.

There are no pending orders for people to shelter in place. “If everyone complied with the measures we are recommending, we may never have to say ‘stay in place for two weeks,'” Murphree said. If there is not voluntary compliance, it could get to that point, Murphree said.

