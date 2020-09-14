MCHD: Citizens urged to exercise caution from overflows caused by Tropical Storm Sally

Unedited press release from MCHD

MOBILE, Alabama — Increased rainfall, floodwaters, and higher than normal tides will likely take place because of circumstances relating to Tropical Storm Sally. This could result in contaminants from various sources entering streams, creeks, rivers, and eventually bay waters.

These waters may contain fecal contamination from Sanitary Sewer Overflows as well as other contaminants from a variety of sources. Sewer systems in Mobile County may well experience excessive Sanitary Sewer Overflows because of power outages and inundation of the sanitary sewers by overwhelming volumes of stormwater.

“The Mobile County Health Department urges citizens to use caution when using these affected areas for swimming or recreational activities,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer of Mobile County.

Although skin contact with floodwaters does not, by itself, pose a serious health risk, there is some risk of disease from eating or drinking anything contaminated with floodwater. If an individual has open cuts or sores that will be exposed to flood water, keep them as clean as possible by washing well with soap to control infection.

Whether there is a flood or not, anyone who gets a wound and has not had a tetanus shot within the past 10 years should get one. If a wound develops redness, swelling or drainage, seek immediate medical attention.

Also, any seafood caught from these waters should be thoroughly cooked prior to consumption. After handling seafood, thoroughly wash hands with soap and water.

