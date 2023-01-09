MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Starting Wednesday, a portion of McGregor Avenue will be closed for sidewalk, lighting, and curb and gutter improvements for “approximately 12 months,” according to a Facebook post from the City of Mobile-Government page.

The road between Old Shell Road and Spring Hill Avenue will be closed. The detour route will be Old Shell Road to West I-65 Service Road to Springhill Avenue.

Provided by City of Mobile – Government Facebook

“Depending on which section of the road is closed, businesses/residents will be able to access their destination from one approach only,” reads the post.