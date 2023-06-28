MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction on McGregor Avenue in Mobile is continuing, and will cause two temporary closures near the road’s intersection with Dauphin Street, according to a release from the City of Mobile.

From July 7 to July 11, the intersection of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue will be closed for utility work, the release said. Only resident traffic will be allowed beyond Ashley Drive from the east and on Wimbledon Drive from the west.

Until July 28, the stretch of McGregor Avenue from Dogwood Circle to Vickers Place will also be limited to just residential traffic, with a hard closure between Dogwood Circle and the Dauphin Street intersection.

Signs alerting residents of the closure are already in the area, the release said.

McGregor Avenue over Eslava Creek is still closed due to the bridge being replaced. The entire S. McGregor Avenue Project, which began in May, is expected to last two years, according to the city.