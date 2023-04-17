MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGregor Ave. will close between Dauphin Street and Airport Blvd. on Monday, May 1 as the City of Mobile “begins work on a major road project in the area.” according to a news release from the city.

This S. McGregor Avenue Project is 15 years in the making and is estimated to take two years. The cost of the project is $23 million and is funded through federal, state and local dollars. The City of Mobile and Alabama Department of Transportation are working together on the major project.

Improvements:

roadway widened

roundabout at intersection of Dauphin Street and McGregor Ave.

drainage, signal and lighting improvements

sidewalk and multiuse path

During the project, traffic on this section of McGregor Ave. is limited to residents, emergency and service vehicles only. All other drivers will need to use alternate routes on University Blvd. and Interstate 65.

Alternate routes:

Alternate route during McGregor Avenue project (City of Mobile)

McGregor Avenue road shutdown (City of Mobile)

“The closure will be somewhat disruptive, but the result will be something that benefits residents in the area and the tens of thousands of motorists who use McGregor Ave. every day,” reads the release. “We encourage regular users to go ahead and identify an alternate route now. We have already been in direct communication with nearby residents and will continue to engage neighborhoods and businesses throughout the project. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation while these upgrades are made.

As part of the project, sidewalk and curb improvements have been underway since January 11.