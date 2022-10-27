MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic High School defeated Bob Jones High School 3 sets to 1 Thursday in Birmingham to win the 7A volleyball championship.
The victory gives the Dirty Dozen 22 state titles, the second most in AHSAA history and the most for a school competing in the state’s largest classification.
