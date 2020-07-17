McGill-Toolen to hold in-person classes, require face masks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – McGill-Toolen Catholic School released its plans for the fall as schools try to navigate coming back to class during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will return to school on Aug. 12. McGill-Toolen announced the school’s primary plan is in-person instruction. All students will be required to wear face masks on campus.

Face masks must be one color with no logos. Cleaning and sanitizing will be done regularly within the school. Social distancing will be upheld where possible.

For parents and students uncomfortable with in-person class, there will be a virtual learning option. That option includes a virtual classroom, where students video call into all seven daily classes.

The school has reduced capacity plans, as well. A hybrid learning plan is in place if the pandemic causes the school to scale back. That includes two in-person school days and three at-home learning days per school week.

If the pandemic worsens and causes students to completely learn from home, McGill-Toolen will begin its distance learning initiative.

Read the full release below.

LATEST STORIES: