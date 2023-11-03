MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic High School dedicated the McT Field House to distinguished Navy SEAL and former McGill-Toolen athlete, Zackary Wilson Miller II.
The dedication was Friday night before McGill-Toolen faced Saraland in the final week of the high school football season.
A blessing of the field house and prayer with the team began at 5:45 p.m., and an on-field presentation and dedication was at halftime of the game.
Miller graduated from McGill-Toolen in 2000 and played football, basketball and baseball for the Yellow Jackets. He was the captain of the football team as well.
After attending Millsaps College and the University of Alabama where he earned his Bachelor’s in political science, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in November 2004.
He ultimately became a Navy SEAL in June 2008 and was deployed seven times.
Miller died in June 2021 after a brief battle with cancer.
The Zackary Wilson Miller II Memorial Fund was created in January 2022, and it has since raised over $100,000. All proceeds will go to McGill-Toolen Catholic High School.
Wilson’s military awards:
- Bronze Star with Valor and Extraordinary Heroism as part of an overseas combat operation
- Purple Heart
- Defense Meritorious Service Medal
- Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor (2)
- Joint Service Commendation Medal with C (Combat Conditions)
- Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Valor (3)
- Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal; Joint Service Achievement Medal with C
- Joint Service Achievement Medal
- Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
- Army Achievement Medal; Combat Action Ribbon (2)
- Presidential Unit Citation (3)
- Navy “E” Ribbon
- Good Conduct Medal (5)
- National Defense Service Medal
- Afghanistan Campaign Medal (3)
- Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
- Global War on Terrorism Medal (2)
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (2)