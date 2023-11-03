MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic High School dedicated the McT Field House to distinguished Navy SEAL and former McGill-Toolen athlete, Zackary Wilson Miller II.

The dedication was Friday night before McGill-Toolen faced Saraland in the final week of the high school football season.

A blessing of the field house and prayer with the team began at 5:45 p.m., and an on-field presentation and dedication was at halftime of the game.

Miller graduated from McGill-Toolen in 2000 and played football, basketball and baseball for the Yellow Jackets. He was the captain of the football team as well.

Former Navy SEAL and McGill-Toolen graduate Zackary Miller was honored in McGill-Toolen’s final home game of the season on Friday night (Arnell Hamilton, WKRG).

After attending Millsaps College and the University of Alabama where he earned his Bachelor’s in political science, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in November 2004.

He ultimately became a Navy SEAL in June 2008 and was deployed seven times.

Miller died in June 2021 after a brief battle with cancer.

The Zackary Wilson Miller II Memorial Fund was created in January 2022, and it has since raised over $100,000. All proceeds will go to McGill-Toolen Catholic High School.

Wilson’s military awards: