McGill-Toolen students March for life in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — One-hundred-sixty McGill-Toolen Catholic High School students traveled to Washington D.C. for the National March for Life. The March took place on the National Mall Friday.

“It was a lot of fun! We met all sorts of people and were proud to be a part of something so important,” Sophomore Owen Heinl said.

Student, Evelyn Hicks said the March was longer than she expected. It was seven miles long, and security confiscated all their water.

“It’s difficult, but that is what makes it fun and rewarding,” Hicks said

President Trump took a short trip from the White House to headline the 'March for Life' rally in the nation's capital. The anti-abortion rally takes place every year on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade…the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide.











McGill-Toolen Catholic High School sends students to the March every year. Before leaving for a 23-hour bus ride, the students said this Prayer for Life:

Heavenly Father, thank you for the precious gift of life. Help us to cherish and protect this gift, even in the midst of fear, pain and suffering. Give us love for all people, especially the most vulnerable, and help us bear witness to the truth that every life is worth living. Grant us the humility to accept help when we are in need, and teach us to be merciful to all. Through our own words and actions, may others encounter the outstretched hands of Your mercy. We ask this through Christ, our Lord. Amen. Prayer for Life

