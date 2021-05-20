McGill-Toolen student killed in 2018’s family presented honorary diploma

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2018 on Easter Sunday, five people were shot outside of a spring concert at the Grand Hall in Mobile. The gang-related shooting took the life on an innocent 15-year-old girl, Anesa Baker.

Now, her high school, McGill-Toolen is honoring her.



The school presented an honorary diploma to Anesa’s family yesterday during their senior honors convocation. Her sister Jazber Walker spoke with WKRG News 5 today about what this means to the family.

“She lived her best fulfilling life and that showed and that’s all we could have hoped for. Especially that her classmates wanted to do something to in remembrance of her, especially the ones that started on this journey with her that’s very special and it’s touching,” Walker said.

Anesa was an innocent bystander during what Mobile Police later called a gang feud outside of the Grand Hall. She was shot and spent 10 days in the hospital until she ultimately passed on April 11.

This honorary diploma showed Anesa’s family the impact she left behind. The plaque says — “As her classmates fulfill all requirements her spirit is carried across the sacred threshold with them.”

Walker again saying, “It just lets us know that they are still thinking about us and it’s great three years later they decided to dedicate it to Anesa and it just shows us she really touched a lot of lives.”

Shortly after Anesa’s death, her family started the Anesa Baker Movement. It’s a nonprofit centered on ending gun violence and bettering the community. It also centers on education. Two seniors at McGill-Toolen were given the Anesa Baker Memorial Scholarship yesterday.

“We trust God, and that’s the most important thing and that’s what keeps us going, and it’s bittersweet that she isn’t walking across the stage and she is there in spirit. It’ll get easier, and we will never forget Anesa, and she still lives in us and through us and within us,” Walker said.