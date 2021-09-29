McGill-Toolen senior invites community to help paint new ‘Welcome to Mobile’ mural

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A McGill-Toolen senior has grand plans to create a new mural in downtown Mobile, and she is inviting the community to help her design come to life.

Sarah Beth Bexley, the designer of the mural, is a senior at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. The mural is

her contribution to Youth Leadership Mobile’s (YLM) individual service projects. YLM is a project of Mobile

United.

The new “Welcome to Mobile” mural will be painted at Moe’s Original BBQ at 714 Dauphin St. (facing Scott Street) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1. No experience is necessary to help create the community mural as it will be “paint by number.” Families and children are invited to stop by and paint.

After scouting the perfect location, Bexley worked with the building and business owners, and with

the help Lucy Gafford, executive director of the Mobile Arts Council, was able to get the required

permits and approvals to bring the mural to life.

To fund the project, Bexley sold T-shirts featuring the “Welcome to Mobile” design.