MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local Major League Baseball star will get a World Series ring after the Texas Rangers’ win Wednesday night.

Bubba Thompson, a McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate, started the season on the Rangers roster, and he will earn a ring.

Thompson was drafted by The Club six years ago and was traded to the Kansas City Royals this season. The Rangers drafted Thompson in the first round in 2017.

“Means a lot, man. Not every day, you know, you get to get a ring and be with those guys. The best in the world,” said Thompson.

“Day in and day out throughout the season, man, I took a lot away from them. And what I can use on the field and off the field, you know, just be around those guys and see what they do day in, day out, what makes them good that I can apply to my game and make me better.”

Thompson is now a member of the Cincinnati Reds and will report early next year.