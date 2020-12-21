McGill-Toolen coach Earnest Hill leaving for job at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Football coach Earnest Hill is leaving McGill-Toolen Catholic High Catholic School after four seasons to join Kane Wommack’s staff at the University of South Alabama.

Hill, who will coach running backs, was 40-8 in four seasons coaching the Yellowjackets. He led McGill to an appearance in the 2017 7A State Championship game.

