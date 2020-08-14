McGill-Toolen Catholic High School set stadium capacity to 25%, more plans rolled out for Fall sports

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill Toolen Catholic High School has sent out its plan for Fall sports.

The following is a message from the high school’s Facebook page:

To all of our McT Football fans, we are so excited that our athletes will be able to play this fall. We wanted to update you on our new Covid protocols for the stadium and what that means for our fans. We kick off our season next week at home against Davidson.

In accordance with AHSAA, ADPH and CDC guidelines the Stadium’s 5,000-person capacity will be limited to 25% allowing for 1, 250 available tickets.

Tickets:

Only paper tickets will be offered. All games are $10 – we are not charging for parking to eliminate unnecessary contact that collecting cash for parking would require. We are making sure that parents of the players, cheerleaders and band members have priority as well as students. If we have additional tickets, they will be available for purchase Wednesday of game weeks at the McGill reception desk on a first come first served basis. TICKETS WILL NOT BE SOLD AT THE GATE. You must purchase them in advance at McT prior to 3:00PM Friday.

Please understand that this limited capacity is for the safety of our entire McT community.

Masks are required to enter the complex. Please sit with family your unit. 6 ft distance will be required between families. The parking lot opens at 5:45PM, and tailgating not allowed. Complex gates will open at 6:00PM. All concession stands will be open. Only pre-packaged meals, candy bars, chips, and bottled drinks will be offered. Nothing will be prepared on site.

Pay-per-View Option

We will be offering a pay-per-view option for those who can not attend the game in person via McT Live. Games are $10 each and you must set up your account prior to the start of the game. Instructions will be posted on McTlive.org next week. All proceeds from McTLive pay per view will help offset the loss of income due to limited stadium capacity.

We are grateful that our athletes will be able to have their season and appreciate your support and understanding. We would like nothing more than to have our stands filled and to showcase the amazing Yellow Jacket spirit, but we are counting on the entire McT nation to cheer us on from the stands or from home.

IT’S GREAT TO BE A YELLOW JACKET!

