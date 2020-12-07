MCA ‘delays’ 2021 Mardi Gras events

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The Mobile Carnival Association has “delayed” all of its royal events for the 2021 Mardi Gras season.

“We’re using the word ‘delayed,’ not ‘postponed’ or ‘cancelled,'” said MCA spokesperson Judi Gulledge. “We will be staying in contact with the Mobile Medical Society, Dr. Eichold and the County Health Department, and the City of Mobile to decide what’s best for the community moving forward, based on prevailing health conditions.”

The MCA events delayed include the following:

Saturday, Feb. 13
Floral Parade
Coronation of King Felix III
King’s Supper

Monday, Feb. 15
Floral and King Felix III Parades
Queen’s Luncheon

Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16
King Felix III Parade

