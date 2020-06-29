Mayors of Mobile County issue statement on COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mayors of Mobile County issued a statement on the best ways to combat COVID-19 Monday.

“We, the Mayors of Mobile County, offer our full support to the Unified Command and its efforts to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Unified Command – consisting of the Mobile County Health Department, Mobile County Commission and City of Mobile – has led the endeavor in helping to protect the public’s health during this outbreak. We agree the best ways are to follow these everyday preventative actions:

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Wear a cloth face cover when you go out in public.

Until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 are approved, these simple measures can help keep Mobile County as safe as possible during these times. When you can, “Be A Hero: Stay Home, Save Lives!” COVID-19 Unified Command statement

The COVID-19 Unified Command consists of Terry Downey, City of Bayou La Batre; Byron Pittman, City of Chickasaw; Jason Stringer, City of Citronelle; William Criswell, City of Creola; Jeff Collier, Town of Dauphin Island; Sandy Stimpson, City of Mobile; Terry Williams, Town of Mount Vernon; Jimmie Gardner, City of Prichard; Dr. Howard Rubenstein, City of Saraland; Tom Williams, City of Satsuma; and David Baker, City of Semmes.

