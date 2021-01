MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson and representatives from USA Health plan to discuss how drive-thru vaccinations at Mobile Civic Center will be handled.

The City of Mobile is currently in the process of standing up a site for public vaccinations at the Mobile Civic Center as part of an ongoing partnership with USA Health. The City of Mobile

WKRG News 5 will cover this event at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Please view the live stream on WKRG News 5’s Facebook page and wkrg.com.