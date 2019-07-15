Mayor Stimpson to tour Florida Street project Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will be touring construction on Florida Street Monday morning following heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Barry. It’s unclear if the rain did damage to work that has been done.

$1.8 million worth of drainage improvements are being made along Florida Street between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road.

Construction started in October and has some business owners along Florida Street frustrated. There is a sign hanging outside Wimpee’s Floor Center that reads, “please pardon the city’s lack of progress.”

News 5 will be on the Mayor’s tour of Florida Street this morning. Check back for updates.