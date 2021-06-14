Mayor Stimpson to present proposal for American Rescue Plan funds Tuesday

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tomorrow Mayor Sandy Stimpson will propose $5,000 bonuses for full-time City of Mobile employees as part of his “People First” plan to spend $58.2 million in federal funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Mayor Stimpson will present the Mobile City Council with a brief summary of the U.S. Treasury’s guidelines outlining approved expenditures and the program’s timeline as well as a presentation on a proposed plan to direct these federal COVID resources to hard-hit areas and communities during a special-called finance committee meeting Tuesday morning. Stimpson’s proposed plan lists projects and initiatives related to five category buckets established in the federal ARP guidelines, including premium pay for essential workers. Under this category, the “People First” plan proposes $5,000 bonuses to all full-time City of Mobile employees and $2,500 for all part-time city employees.



“Our employees worked tirelessly to keep the City functioning throughout the pandemic, and every one of these bonuses is well-deserved. In addition to their regular duties, our police officers and firefighters have taken on new public health functions that have been critical throughout the past 15 months. Our sanitation workers risked their own health to provide vital public services,” Stimpson said. “Every one of our departments came together, adapted and pressed forward to serve the citizens of Mobile every day.”



In addition to employee bonuses, the “People First” plan proposes funding for those in our community who were hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic through allocations aimed at “addressing negative economic impacts,” funding “equity-focused services” and expanding “broadband infrastructure.”



“In assigning these ARP funds, it’s critical that we don’t lose sight of the intended purpose of this plan,” Stimpson said. “The nexus for this entire program is to provide relief to the people, especially those in communities who have suffered disproportionately in our City.”

Members of the Mayor’s administrative committee on ARP funding will be present to discuss details of the proposed “People First” plan funds with the City Council during the finance committee meeting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15.