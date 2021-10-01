Mayor Stimpson announces Paul Prine as new Mobile Police Chief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste will announce the appointment of the Major Paul Prine as the next Mobile Police Chief Friday morning.

This appointment comes after Chief Lawrence Battiste was promoted to the Director of Public Safety in March 2021.

Since that time, Interim Chief Roy Hodge has been in charge.

We know at least six individuals were considered for the position.

The Mobile City Council still has to vote to approve Mayor’s Stimpson’s choice.