Mayor Stimpson snaps photo with Samuel L. Jackson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson posed for a photo with actor Samuel L. Jackson Tuesday night.
The photo was posted to the mayor’s Twitter page. It appears Mayor Stimpson is handing Jackson the key to the city.
