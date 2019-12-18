Mayor Stimpson snaps photo with Samuel L. Jackson

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson posed for a photo with actor Samuel L. Jackson Tuesday night.

The photo was posted to the mayor’s Twitter page. It appears Mayor Stimpson is handing Jackson the key to the city.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories