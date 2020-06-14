Mayor Stimpson orders transfer of Admiral Semmes statue to History Museum of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted the new location of the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Stimpson said on June 13, 2020 he ordered the statue of Semmes to be removed from storage in a city facility and transferred to the History Museum of Mobile. The task was completed on June 14, 2020. The museum staff is developing a plan to protect, preserve, and display the statue within the museum.

