Mayor Stimpson: Mobile removed Admiral Semmes statue to protect it from getting destroyed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson addressed the ongoing legal battle of the Admiral Semmes statue with local media outlets Thursday.

The mayor says the city has heard of groups trying to lay claim to the Confederate statue, which was removed from its base in downtown Mobile on June 5.

“We did research with two different legal firms that say The City of Mobile owns that statue. So for someone to say that they own it they will have to prove that they own it to get it,” Mayor Stimpson said.

Mayor Stimpson said the city spoke with the descendants of Admiral Raphael Semmes and the Sons of The Confederacy about the removal.

“We were trying to protect it from getting torn down and destroyed. We wanted it to be preserved one day and displayed one day. It may not be any time in the near term. Emotions flow, and we are in a very emotional time right now, so I am hoping at some point in time people can look at it in a different light. But it is a part of our history,” the mayor said.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office fined the city $25,000 for the statue’s removal, which violated the state’s Memorial Preservation Act passed in 2017.

