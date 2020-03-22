Mayor Stimpson: Mobile police jurisdiction discussion postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson took to Twitter to announce the postponement of the Mobile Police Jurisdiction discussion that was planned for March 14.

The full tweet is below:

