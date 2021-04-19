Mayor Stimpson looking to expedite lighting improvements on interstates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson is asking the Mobile City Council for an expedited plan to improve lighting on I-65 and I-10.

Mayor Stimpson is asking for a $2 million plan. Improvements to newer LED light fixtures have been an ongoing process throughout the city. Around 10,000 to 25,000 lights have been upgraded but due to the hurricane’s last year and the cities infrastructure, several lights need to be replaced along I-65 and I-10.

Mayor Stimpson said “I met with our Public Works staff last week to discuss a phased plan that can address our interstate lighting immediately. We believe it will be much more effective to upgrade all of these lights with new LED bulbs at one time as opposed than replacing them individually as needed.”

If the plan is approved, the City of Mobile will be able to send additional workers to begin quickly addressing the outdated and non-functioning lights along I-65 and I-10 within city limits.