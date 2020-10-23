Mayor Stimpson hosts clean up event in Africatown, hundreds of volunteers help pick up trash

AFRICATOWN, Ala. (WKRG) – On Friday, Mayor Sandy Stimpson hosted a community clean up event in Africatown.

It’s the third clean up event Mayor Stimpson has hosted this year.

The purpose is to help restore and clean up underserved communities.

“We realize that as a community we have a responsibility to help bring this community up,” said Stimpson.

Hundreds of volunteers walked miles and filled trash bags with garbage littered along the side of the road.

Mayor Stimpson says he plans to do more community clean up events similar to the one in Africatown in the future.

