Mayor Stimpson discusses meeting with President Biden

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson was one of eight mayors and governors who met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris about infrastructure needs Wednesday.

The meeting addressed the American Jobs Plan, a proposal by the Biden Administration to spend $2 trillion in infrastructure over the next eight years.

According to an American Jobs Plan report, Alabama received a C- grade on the 2021 Infrastructure Report Card.

On the Alabama Gulf Coast, the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project is top of mind when it comes to infrastructure needs.

We asked Stimpson if Wednesday’s meeting poised Mobile to receive some of that funding the American Jobs Plan passes.

“That’s a great question. This meeting was teed up so you weren’t going into this meeting with a specific ask,” he said. “Everybody that showed up was told ahead of time we’re here to talk about infrastructure across the country, the heart of infrastructure, about the bipartisan bill that addresses that. So I couldn’t go lay on the table our plans and a request.”

The rest of the interview is below.