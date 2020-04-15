Mayor says city of Mobile has obtained 6,000 COVID-19 test kits

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted Tuesday that the city of Mobile has obtained 6,000 coronavirus test kits.

“Cities across America are scrambling to obtain test kits needed to diagnose Coronavirus. Through some great work by our team and using relationships we’ve built over the years, we have been able to procure a supply of more than 6,000 test kits for the City of Mobile,” Stimpson tweeted.

Stimpson said the city already has tested more than 900 first responders and is providing the test kits to hospitals this week.

