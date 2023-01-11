MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson continues to push for annexation of areas west of the city and said Mobile’s window to do so may be closing.

Stimpson made annexation a focal point of his message at the annual State of the City/County event Wednesday at the Mobile Convention Center.

Stimpson said if Mobile refuses to allow an annexation vote, people in fast growing West Mobile and Theodore could form their own cities.

“We’ve been told there are conversations about that,” Stimpson said, adding that would be a “worst case scenario” that would strangle Mobile’s potential to grow.

“West Mobile has been very blunt with us,” the mayor said. “We either need to be a city to provide the services but we’d rather be a part of Mobile, but we’re getting tired of waiting. And Semmes, well that speaks for itself.”

Since incorporating in 2011, Semmes has steadily annexed property.

The Mayor said he is close to presenting a definitive annexation plan to the City Council but would not provide a timetable.

In 2019, the Mobile City Council rejected an annexation vote along racial lines, with white council members voting in favor and African-American council members opposing the plan. The areas west of the city being considered for annexation vote are predominantly white.