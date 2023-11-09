MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile‘s annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree event is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 17.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will lead the event from 5:30-9 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park, 109 Government St.

EVENT LOCATION:

“The tree lighting has become a favorite annual event for my family and so many others in our

community,” Stimpson said. “All Mobilians are invited to help us welcome the Christmas

season as we celebrate with our friends, loved ones and fellow community members.”

The event will feature a live DJ, crafts for children, photo opportunities for families, and Santa Claus will be in attendance.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a live performance from the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department Community Mass Choir. Santa Claus will arrive at 6:30 p.m. as Stimpson lights the tree.

From 7-9 p.m., The Sugarplums will perform live to close the event.

More information can be found on Facebook or on the MPRD website.

