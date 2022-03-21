MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a violent weekend, Mobile city leaders, including Mayor Sandy Stimpson, will discuss gun violence in the community. Stimpson is to be joined by the City of Mobile’s public safety officials at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon at his office in the Mobile Government Plaza.

Chief of Staff James Barber, Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste, and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine are all scheduled to attend, according to a news release from the city.

Prine spoke at two crime scenes over the weekend, including at a shooting on Sunday that happened at a vigil for two double homicide victims. Sunday’s shooting followed 6 shootings on Friday, including a rolling gun battle with police, and a shooting at the Yo Gotti concert early Sunday morning.

A Monday news release detailed additional violence on Saturday and Sunday.

A Monday news release detailed additional violence on Saturday and Sunday.