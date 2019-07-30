Mayor announces company chosen for redevelopment of Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson addressed the city council Tuesday announcing the Baltimore-based company Cordish has been chosen for the redevelopment of the Civic Center.

Cordish’s redevelopment plan was one of two proposed to the city council two weeks ago. Their proposal included an open-air concept with restaurants and shopping that would surround an entertainment district. Mayor Stimpson says they will have local participation.

The city will discuss the next phase moving forward in the next few days, including who will take over the 23 acres where the Civic Center is currently located.

Mayor Stimpson met with all 18 Mardi Gras organizations last week and heard from them what they would like to see done.