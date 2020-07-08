May murder case in Mobile going to grand jury

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mayor Jimmie Gardner signed a mask ordinance Wednesday that makesit mandatory for masks to be worn in the city of Prichard. The ordinance was voted on and approved by the Prichard City Council and goes into effect immediately.“Today is a huge win for the health and welfare of the Prichard community,” Gardner said. “For over 3 months, I’ve advocated for our residents to ‘Do the Three’ – frequently wash their hands, wear a mask, and honor social distancing recommendations by the CDC. For months, I’ve worked with all five members of the City Council on strategies to help mitigate the impact of this deadly virus. And today, we have taken a significant step towards creating a safer and healthier environment for our citizens and our visitors. We are a responsible community of good citizens who take care of one another. We are our brother’s (and sister’s) keeper. As such, we will continue to do God’s work of loving and caring for each other as we emerge from this troubling time.”

Read the full ordinance below.