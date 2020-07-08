May murder case in Mobile going to grand jury

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney says a murder case is being sent to a grand jury.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Sarah Ausberry.

Ausberry is charged with the murder of Jammell Harris who was stabbed in May 2020.

