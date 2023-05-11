MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has signed a proclamation declaring May 12, 2023, Gwendolyn P. Byrd Day.

Byrd grew up in Mobile in the local catholic school system, according to the Archdiocese website. She graduated from Covenant of Mercy High School.

Byrd has served in the Archdiocese of Mobile for 46 years. She began her career as a teacher in 1966 in St. Louis. She joined the Archdiocese of Mobile as a curriculum coordinator She climbed the ladder and eventually became the Superintendent and Executive Director for Catholic Education.

“Miss. Byrd has served on local, state, and national boards that support and promote educational initiatives for the benefit of all children,” read the proclamation.

Byrd announced her retirement from the Archdiocese of Mobile in October of 2022. She will be retiring at the end of the current school year.

There will be a reception in Byrd’s honor from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 12 at the Cathedral Rectory.