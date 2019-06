MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who vandalized a manhole Sunday.

MAWSS said a manhole at 1120 Greenway Dr. E. was stuffed with debris, which caused 1,350 gallons of wastewater to overflow into Three Mile Creek.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.