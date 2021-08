MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) says a 12-inch water line broke at Cottage Hill Road and McFarland Road Thursday causing problems for residents.

MAWSS says areas around Causey Middle School experienced low water pressure and potential water outages. They are closing valves around the school to keep classes open on Friday.

MAWSS says they are looking into short-term solutions while they wait for the replacement line to be installed.