MAWSS reveals proposed rate hike

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MAWSS is introducing a new budget plan that would include higher bills.

Part of the proposed budget would include a rate hike for customers.

MAWSS is proposing moving from the current billing system, where the more water you use, the less you pay per gallon, to a more uniform billing system. With that system, everyone will pay the same rate per gallon of water.

Next year, this would mean the average household of a family of four would pay $2.91 more each month. Then, in 2021, rates would go up 6.5%, followed by a 4% increase in each of the next two years. Sewage rates would go up each year as well.

If the board approves the changes, they would go into effect on January 1st. MAWSS says that because Mobile is an old city, this change is needed to cover the costs of the projects that need to be completed to help with the aging infrastructure.

“With water and sewer, we have about 40% of that mileage that I mentioned of the pipes that is over 50 years of age,” said Charles Hyland Jr., the MAWSS Director.

The board will vote on the proposed budget on Monday, December 16.

LATEST STORIES: