MAWSS reports two sewer overflows last week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System reported two overflows on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The first occurred at 1700 Center Street. About 600 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Three Mile Creek. The cause was concluded this was due to debris blocking a private manhole.

The blockage was removed by a contractor and flow was restored.

The second occurred at 3850 Trumbull Court by a third party. About 1,788 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Halls Mill Creek. The cause was concluded this was due to a defective grinder pump.

The owner of the property was notified and will make repairs.

Dr. Bernard Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises anyone to take precautions when coming in contact with any standing water in these areas to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Residents are advised to take precautions when using Halls Mill Creek and Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes. Seafood harvested from these bodies of water should be thoroughly cooked. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.