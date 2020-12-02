MAWSS reports large water main break at Navco Road and McVay Drive

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) reports a large water main break on McVay Drive and Navco Road Wednesday morning.

The company says the main break will affect many people in the area as their water flow will be low.

This is a developing story.

