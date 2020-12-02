MAWSS issues boil water advisory for area near McVay Drive and Dog River

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A water main break near 1501 Navco Rd. resulted in a water outage, and the outage affected MAWSS customers who are on the north and south sides of I-10 from McVay Drive to Dog River.

MAWSS is asking customers in the affected areas to boil water for three minutes prior to consumption. MAWSS crews will flush the lines and test the water. Customers will be notified when the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.

The Boil Water Advisory is expected to be lifted by 5 p.m. Thursday. MAWSS will issue another public advisory when water boiling is no longer necessary.

Below are tips about water usage during a Boil Water Advisory.

· Flush faucets and drinking fountains for at least 3 minutes or until discoloration (if present) in the water is gone.

· Boil water for three minutes or use bottled water for consumption, cooking, brushing teeth, etc. Let water cool before use.

· Wash hands with waterless sanitizer or wash hands vigorously with soap for at least 20 seconds.

· Empty refrigerator ice trays and run three cycles of ice to clear refrigerator water lines.

· Use hot water washing and hot air drying for dish washer use.

· Use bottled water and boiled water for hand washing dishes. Tap water can be used if dishes are rinsed for at least 1 minute in a solution of 1 tablespoon of bleach to one gallon of tap water.

· Bathe or shower but do not drink the water.

· Wash clothes using normal procedures.

For additional information, customers should call the MAWSS customer care line at 694-3165.

