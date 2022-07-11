MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Water concerns continue after Mobile Area Water and Sewer System sent notices to customers about high levels of PFAS, a contaminant found in the community’s water supply.

MAWSS held its first board meeting Monday, July 11 since sending the letters about a week ago. The topic did not come up.

A spokesperson told WKRG News 5 the water notices were not on today’s agenda since MAWSS addressed the issue with a special-called news conference Friday, July 8.

Still, some shoppers we spoke with are changing their habits to be on the safe side.

“Normally we would buy maybe two packs of water, but we bought six packs of water because we do not want to have any contaminated water or get sick behind it,” said shopper Wanda Granderson.

Others, aren’t worried about the water.

“We’re not going to stop drinking tap water,” said shopper, Dan Brunson. “The bulletin that was put out by MAWSS was for the whole nation and the world, the whole world’s water is contaminated so I think MAWSS is just trying to cover their basis.”

MAWSS director, Billy McCrory, is set to address the city council at the July 12 meeting to update the public on the water supply.