MAWSS: Heavy rains, flooding cause sanitary sewer overflows

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) says they experienced sanitary sewer overflows as a result of heavy rain and flooding from this afternoon. MAWSS says the waterways affected are Eslava Creek, Three Mile Creek and Dog River.

They will release a complete list of overflow locations and volumes once all overflows have stopped.

During heavy rains, MAWSS explains storm water infiltrates and inundates aging sewer lines causing manholes to overflow. Though highly diluted, the wastewater enters storm drains that lead directly to creeks and streams. Health department precautions regarding contact with impacted waters and seafood preparation should be followed.