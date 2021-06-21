MAWSS: Heavy rain causes sanitary overflows

Brewton, Ala. (WKRG)- Days after Claudette ripped through parts of the gulf coast, we are hearing stories of miraculous survival, one Brewton man surviving his trailer being thrown hundreds of feet while he remained inside.

To see it truly puts it in perspective how lucky Hank Riddle is to be alive. It was around 7 a-m Saturday morning when 70-year-old Riddle's grandson and a neighbor called him concerned. "He said are you okay? Cause my trailer is shaking bad and I said well mine is too.

And sure, enough there was one that would shake the foundation of riddle's home and his life. "About that time my trailer just exploded and I saw the roof go off and I saw the sky and a wall went up and I went up with it. I just didn't have any control over it, I was just going through the air, I mean I could have easily been killed I know that, but I didn't I made it through it."