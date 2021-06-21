MAWSS: Heavy rain causes sanitary overflows

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) is currently experiencing sanitary sewer overflows as a result of heavy rains. The waterways affected are Eslava Creek and Three Mile Creek. A complete list of overflow locations and volumes will be provided once all overflows have stopped.

MAWSS sewer system is designed to collect and convey wastewater to a MAWSS wastewater treatment plant. During heavy rains, stormwater infiltrates and inundates aging sewer lines causing manholes to overflow. Health Department precautions regarding contact with impacted waters and seafood preparation should be followed.

