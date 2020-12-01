MAWSS encourages grease recycling after overflow on Claridge Rd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) says a grease blockage caused a sewage overflow into Eslava Creek Monday.
More than 1,500 gallons of wastewater spilled out from Claridge Rd off Dauphin St. Crews have cleared the blockage and are working to repair the mainline to prevent future issues.
MAWSS says they have free containers available to properly store grease for recycling.
Learn more at www.itseasytobeungreasy.com.
