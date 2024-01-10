MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Customers who used Mobile Area Water and Sewer System’s auto-pay feature were in for a costly surprise when they received a letter of delinquency in the mail.

The letter informed the customers, who weren’t aware that their payment plan hadn’t been working, that they had three months of missed payments along with late fees.

MAWSS changed their systems on Sept. 25, and they gave customers a notice that they must re-establish their accounts. Monica Allen, a spokesperson for MAWSS, said the notice was plastered on their website, in media coverage and at the bottom of customers’ bills. However, auto-bill users likely don’t visit the MAWSS website or look at their bills since the money is taken directly from their bank accounts.

“Some customers who did not re-establish their account in the new system and were on autopay received an email advising that their autopay would process, but it did not,” Allen said.

“I didn’t notice it at all because I’m paperless,” one Facebook user commented.

MAWSS said they also attached the notice to emails sent to auto-pay users. Those emails, for many customers, went into their junk folder and were never seen.

“We had a disconnection notice online,” a Facebook user commented. “We don’t get paper statements and they go to a junk email.”

“I didn’t know about it until the news said something,” a comment on social media said.

Allen said those experiencing delinquency should contact customer service or use the chat feature on the MAWSS website; however, some argued customer service hasn’t been one of MAWSS’s fortes in dealing with this situation.

“Someone needs to give us answers,” one customer told WKRG News 5. “Customer service only gives you the runaround.”

“When we switched billing providers on September 25, 2023, we had an issue with customers on autopay not having payments deducted until October, when the former billing portal was shut down. Some customers who did not re-establish their account in the new system and were on autopay received an email advising that their autopay would process, but it did not. We apologize to our customers who have had inconveniences with the changeover. It was a big project, but we had no other options because the former provider could not provide support. We have not terminated anyone’s service due to this issue. I encourage anyone needing help to contact customer service by phone or chat. We will investigate your issue and resolve it.“ Monican Allen, Mobile Area Water & Sewer Public Affairs Manager

WKRG News 5 reached out to MAWSS with additional questions. We have not heard back.