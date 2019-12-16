MAWSS approves rate hike plan

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) board voted 6-1 Monday in favor of a plan to increase rates.

Next year, the average household of a family of four would pay $2.91 more each month.

Then, in 2021, rates would go up 6.5 percent, followed by a 4-percent increase in each of the next two years. Sewage rates would go up each year as well.

